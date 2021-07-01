Advertisement

Troopers: Unnamed teen caused pileup that killed one

Troopers say the woman who lost her life had stopped in a construction zone when a SUV driven by the 18-year-old struck her car from behind.
(Associated Press)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama State troopers claim a teen caused a Geneva County wreck that left a Florida woman dead but, because of his age, they will not release his name unless charges are filed.

Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville died in that collision.

Troopers say she had stopped on Wednesday in a construction zone when a SUV driven by the 18-year-old struck her car from behind. The impact pushed her Chevrolet Impala into the rear of a pickup, also stopped in the work zone.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 167, near Hartford.

State troopers did not release injury information on survivors of the collision.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One dead in 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County
Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
Lauderdale County Sheriff talks about new lifetime permits to carry a concealed gun
Lifetime conceal carry permits available in 2022

Latest News

Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Fireworks at a firework vendor
Dothan Fire gives fire safety tips
Garrison Commander Interview
Garrison Commander Interview
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 1, 2021