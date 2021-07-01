Troopers: Unnamed teen caused pileup that killed one

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama State troopers claim a teen caused a Geneva County wreck that left a Florida woman dead but, because of his age, they will not release his name unless charges are filed.

Barbara Joyce Spears, 70, of Westville died in that collision.

Troopers say she had stopped on Wednesday in a construction zone when a SUV driven by the 18-year-old struck her car from behind. The impact pushed her Chevrolet Impala into the rear of a pickup, also stopped in the work zone.

The wreck happened on Alabama Highway 167, near Hartford.

State troopers did not release injury information on survivors of the collision.

