Prison officer, former local official makes run for governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A corrections officer and former county commissioner is making a longshot bid for governor.

Republican Stacy George, 52, on Thursday announced his bid for the GOP nomination.

George criticized government-ordered business shutdowns during the pandemic. He stressed the need to address prison overcrowding.

George said his work as a corrections officer has given him insight into the state prison system that most elected officials do not have.

Republican Gov. Kay Ivey last month announced that she would be seeking a second full term in office.

George finished a distant second when he challenged then-Gov. Robert Bentley in 2014.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.