Law enforcement to increase patrol Fourth of July weekend

Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether you’re going to the beach, a barbecue, or fireworks, this Fourth of July weekend, you’ll be one of the millions on the road.

“Traffic is going to be bad,” Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr. said.

With more people on the road, comes more risk for crashes.

Adkinson said recent fatal crashes in the county highlight the need for safe driving.

“But we’re just asking for patience, there will be a lot of enforcement, a lot of deputies out working, but we still need people to take personal responsibility in the way that they drive,” Adkinson said.

With hundreds of thousands coming to Walton County alone, navigating the roads won’t be easy.

“We’ve got our posse folks out there, code enforcement is going to be out there as well as our deputies,” Adkinson said.

Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant Jason King said it’s important to remain focused on the roads.

“With the increase of vehicles, we’re also going to have an increase in pedestrians and cyclists and our job is to keep everyone safe on the roadway,” King said.

King said instead of speeding, people need to remember to think about traffic and leave early.

“We’ve noticed that speed over the last 12 years has been at a near 267 percent increase in drivers going 50 miles per hour over the posted limit, which is very dangerous,” King said.

Plan ahead to ensure your Fourth of July is a safe one.

