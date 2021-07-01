Advertisement

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County
Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
Kelly Cobb
Coffee County BOE names the next superintendent of Coffee County Schools

Latest News

Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Fireworks at a firework vendor
Dothan Fire gives fire safety tips
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Biden behind on global vaccine sharing, cites local hurdles
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges