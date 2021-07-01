Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ozark woman is charged with manslaughter because she left her infant child who drowned in a bathtub unattended, a grand jury indictment alleges.

Officers arrested Mikaela Maund on Wednesday, two years after her 10-month-old son, Elijah, died.

The drowning happened on June 2, 2019, at a home in the 1200 block of Freedom Drive in Enterprise.

Investigating officers turned their findings over to Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson who presented that evidence to the grand jury.

Maund posted a $30,000 bond at the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.