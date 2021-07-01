Advertisement

Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged

Police say she left the 10 month old boy unattended at an Enterprise home.
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Mikaela Maund booking photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ozark woman is charged with manslaughter because she left her infant child who drowned in a bathtub unattended, a grand jury indictment alleges.

Officers arrested Mikaela Maund on Wednesday, two years after her 10-month-old son, Elijah, died.

The drowning happened on June 2, 2019, at a home in the 1200 block of Freedom Drive in Enterprise.

Investigating officers turned their findings over to Coffee County District Attorney Tom Anderson who presented that evidence to the grand jury.

Maund posted a $30,000 bond at the Coffee County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

