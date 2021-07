JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Graceville man is dead in Jackson County after his car hit a tree.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the 28-year-old driver was on State Road 2 near Holyneck Road when he drove off the roadway and into a tree. The crash happened this morning and FHP troopers say that no other cars were involved.

