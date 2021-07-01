Gov. Ivey to announce partnership to improve student literacy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey will mark the year anniversary of the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, an effort to improve literacy among students.

During the news conference, set to take place at 10 a.m., Ivey is expected to announce a new partnership to continue efforts of literacy improvement.

Ivey will be joined by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper, Alabama Medicaid Agency Commissioner Stephanie Azar and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Ivey initially launched the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading initiative to support Alabama students in achieving reading proficiency by the third grade.

