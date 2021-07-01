Advertisement

Gov. Ivey to announce partnership to improve student literacy

Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to make its year...
Gov. Kay Ivey will join the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading to make its year anniversary efforting literacy among Alabama’s students.({Source: WBRC})
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey will mark the year anniversary of the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, an effort to improve literacy among students.

During the news conference, set to take place at 10 a.m., Ivey is expected to announce a new partnership to continue efforts of literacy improvement.

WSFA 12 News will have this news conference available to stream online, on Facebook and on our mobile apps.

WATCH: Gov. Ivey to announce partnership to improve student literacy

Ivey will be joined by the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Secretary Dr. Barbara Cooper, Alabama Medicaid Agency Commissioner Stephanie Azar and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

Ivey initially launched the Alabama Campaign for Grade-Level Reading initiative to support Alabama students in achieving reading proficiency by the third grade.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

