Dale County softball hosts youth summer camp

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County High School softball team hosted a two day youth summer camp this week.

The younger girls were out on the diamond learning the basics of the game from Head Coach Nicole Dutton and some of the Lady Warriors.

The campers going through a series of drills throughout the day that will help improve their game such as: hitting techniques, fielding and throwing skills along with base running and sliding.

After a few years off from the camp, Coach Dutton was ready to get the younger girls back on the field and give her players a chance to give back.

“We wanted to get back into it,” said Dutton. “We love working with our youth even if it’s not the ones that come to Dale County. We just want everybody to love the game of softball as much as we do and teach them as much as we can and have fun while we’re doing it.”

The campers seemed to enjoy their time on the field learning from the players.

“It’s really exciting and fun because you’ll know more stuff from them, and then you’ll turn out just like them when you get older,” said Ansley Woods, an 8-year-old camper.

The Dale County Softball camp ran from June 29 to June 30.

