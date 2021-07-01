Collision Division: Live Interview

Data patterns show female drivers are more likely to be killed or severely injured than male drivers when involved in a crash.

Yet one of the most popular safety standards in the United States relies primarily on the testing of male drivers.

After InvestigateTV and the Gray Television Washington News Bureau published a report detailing the inequities in automobile crash testing when it comes to NHTSA’s 5-Star Safety Program, lawmakers on both sides of Capitol Hill have begun efforts to make crash testing more equal — efforts with bipartisan support.

Gray DC Chief White House Correspondent Jon Decker spoke with News 4 This Morning’s Carmen Fuentes in a live interview with the details.