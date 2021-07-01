AL teachers retiring at record numbers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - State Records show a large number of teachers and public school employees in Alabama are retiring at the highest levels in nearly a decade.

More than 3,500 employees retired in the most recent period. That’s the most retirements since the 2010-2011 school year when just under 4,100 employees retired after state retirement benefits changes.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey addressed the growing problem Wednesday. “But there’s no question that we do have some teachers who just hung on last year, decided not to retire to get through the pandemic year. And now they’re like, ‘Okay, I got you through that. And I’m ready to, to walk away.’ ”

Dr. Mackey says the state needs more young people to choose teaching as a profession - particularly for special education, math, and science.

