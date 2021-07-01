Advertisement

AL teachers retiring at record numbers

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - State Records show a large number of teachers and public school employees in Alabama are retiring at the highest levels in nearly a decade.

More than 3,500 employees retired in the most recent period. That’s the most retirements since the 2010-2011 school year when just under 4,100 employees retired after state retirement benefits changes.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey addressed the growing problem Wednesday. “But there’s no question that we do have some teachers who just hung on last year, decided not to retire to get through the pandemic year. And now they’re like, ‘Okay, I got you through that. And I’m ready to, to walk away.’ ”

Dr. Mackey says the state needs more young people to choose teaching as a profession - particularly for special education, math, and science.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County
Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
Lauderdale County Sheriff talks about new lifetime permits to carry a concealed gun
Lifetime conceal carry permits available in 2022

Latest News

Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Fireworks at a firework vendor
Dothan Fire gives fire safety tips
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 550K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
News4 Now: What's Going On, July 1, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, July 1, 2021
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On