Afternoon showers and storms

SYNOPSIS – Areas of some patchy fog this morning to start the day off. This afternoon we will see another chance of showers and some thunderstorms with high temperatures making it into the upper 80s. Tomorrow a cold front will push through giving us better rain chances and dropping the humidity for the weekend! After this weekend all eyes turn to the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa formed this morning in the Atlantic still too early to know just where the storm will go and how strong it will be.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 88°. Winds S 5-10 mph 40%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light SW

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, periods of rain. High near 87°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 80%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 89° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10 kts. Seas 2 feet.

