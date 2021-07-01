4th charged in November Andalusia murder

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - A fourth person has been charged in a November murder in Andalusia, according to Andalusia police.

Frank Cortez McQueen, 41, has been charged with murder and burglary in the first degree. He has been charged with the murder of 26-year-old Micah Spenser Coon. In November, Coon died of a gunshot wound at a residence on George Street.

Tyquise Jamal Jenkins, 23, Courtney Lee Porter, 29, and Brittany Head, 22, were also charged with murder, according to police.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said the police department requested the U.S. Marshals Task Force help in finding McQueen. He was arrested in Escambia County, Florida on Wednesday.

McQueen will be held on a $1.5 million bond when he is extradited to Covington County.

