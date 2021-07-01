Advertisement

2 college athletes in Alabama announce NIL endorsement deals

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn quarterback Bo Nix and Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden both announced new endorsement deals.

The moves follow the NCAA rule that states starting Thursday, college athletes will be able to earn a compensation for “NIL.” “NIL” is shorthand for athlete name, image or likeness.

A lot still needs to be worked out, but getting benefits from things like signing autographs, endorsing a product, or jersey sales could now be permissible.

Bo Nix partnered with Milo’s Tea. Traeshon Holden partnered with Yoke Gaming.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mikaela Maund booking photo.
Infant drowns in bathtub, mom charged
Troopers: Unnamed teen caused pileup that killed one
One dead in 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County
Freedom Fest 2021 "Rumble Over Rucker" is Thursday, July 1.
Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble Over Rucker” open to public
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean

Latest News

Fireworks at a firework vendor
Dothan Fire gives fire safety tips
Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
The projected path of Hurricane Elsa.
8:30 a.m. update: Hurricane Elsa bears down on Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AMBER Alert issued for abducted 1-year-old boy in N.C.
AL senator Vivian Figures home in Mobile shot up 23 times
AL senator Vivian Figures’ home in Mobile shot up 23 times