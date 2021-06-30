Wiregrass sports legend honored with athletic facility

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan native Johnny Oppert is a Wiregrass sports legend known for his efforts to grow the presence of athletics in the community.

So, it was only fitting to honor him with the new Coach Johnny Oppert Athletic Development Facility at Wallace Community College.

The facility is nearly 10,000 square feet with three batting lanes, two pitching mounds and plenty of space for infield drills and practice during inclement weather.

A big upgrade for the Govs baseball and softball teams that will benefit Wallace athletes for years to come.

