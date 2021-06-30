Wiregrass Drama Club preparing for “Wiley and the Hairy Man”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SEACT’s Wiregrass Drama Club is one day away from a one-of-a-kind play…

Students of the club has been rehearsing for the play “Wiley and the Hairy Man”. The show is for one night only—Thursday, July 1st at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.

Organizers say the folktale is about a boy who tries to outwit an imaginary being in his mind.

“Our puppet, which is ten feet tall, has five of our students working him at all times. So I just think that this is something the community has never seen before and I don’t know that Wiley and the Hairy Man has ever been done before here in Dothan,” said Brook Phillips, the program director for SEACT’s Drama Club.

Tickets are still available. You can click here for more information.

The club is also looking for new members. Year-round programming returns later this year when school is back in session.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.