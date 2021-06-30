Advertisement

Wiregrass Drama Club preparing for “Wiley and the Hairy Man”

Wiley and the Hairy Man
Wiley and the Hairy Man(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - SEACT’s Wiregrass Drama Club is one day away from a one-of-a-kind play…

Students of the club has been rehearsing for the play “Wiley and the Hairy Man”. The show is for one night only—Thursday, July 1st at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center.

Organizers say the folktale is about a boy who tries to outwit an imaginary being in his mind.

“Our puppet, which is ten feet tall, has five of our students working him at all times. So I just think that this is something the community has never seen before and I don’t know that Wiley and the Hairy Man has ever been done before here in Dothan,” said Brook Phillips, the program director for SEACT’s Drama Club.

Tickets are still available. You can click here for more information.

The club is also looking for new members. Year-round programming returns later this year when school is back in session.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt

Latest News

World Championship Domino Tournament returns to Andalusia
World Championship Domino Tournament returns to Andalusia
Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley announced on June 30, 2021 he would not seek reelection.
Senate icon Jimmy Holley won’t seek reelection
will holiday effect the price?
Gas prices may be higher but it isn’t because of the holiday
will holiday effect the price?
Gas prices for the holiday