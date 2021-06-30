Tropical system Invest 97-L chances going up to become Elsa

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Normally we don’t see many systems in the deep tropics or the main development region this early in the season but there are two areas of concern east of the Caribbean. They are both moving to the west at 15-20 mph and are expected to move through the the Caribbean over the next couple of days.

Next up Elsa (wwsb)

The one that is concerning is the one in the deep tropics several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles in the south central Atlantic. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday night the National Hurricane Center now gives it an 60% chance of developing into the next tropical depression or storm in the next 3 to 5 days. The next name up on the list is Elsa.

Long range forecast models are showing the center of these disturbances heading toward the NW Caribbean by Saturday. Right now it looks like they will stay to our south and eventually head toward the central Gulf of Mexico but a lot can happen between now and then. The other one closer to the islands (Invest 95-L) the chances of it developing have come down. Now it only has a 20% chance for developing over the next few days.

Chances going down on Invest 95-L (wwsb)

The First Alert Weather team will be watching these two systems very closely over the upcoming weekend and let you know with each successive forecast model change what is happening with them.

The next storm name will be Elsa as Danny came and went into South Carolina last night.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.