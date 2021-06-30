Advertisement

Report: Gov. Reeves signs letter asking President Biden not to pack the Supreme Court

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday,...
Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)(Erin Schaff | AP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves has joined 19 other governors asking President Joe Biden not to expand the U.S. Supreme Court, reports AL.com.

In the letter written by Governor Kay Ivey (R, AL) and obtained by AL, the governors state that they oppose any form of “court packing,” saying it would be “unprecedented, unproductive, and unpredictable.”

“The highest court in our land has seated nine justices for more than 150 years and has persisted throughout our nation’s history, dispensing justice even when faced with landmark, controversial decisions,” the letter reads.

In April, Biden issued an executive order forming the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States.

According to the president, the commission’s purpose is “to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals.”

The 20 Republican governors who signed the letter said that they stand united in preserving the original system and call on Biden to “rebuke” any attempts of packing the Supreme Court “for political gain.” They also ask that the president protects “the integrity of the judiciary as a coequal branch of government.”

In addition to Reeves, a few governors who also signed the letter were Governors Ron DeSantis (R, FL), Greg Abbott (R, TX) and Bill Lee (R, TN).

Click here to view the full letter.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
The juvenile is charged with one count of arson on a double-wide that went up in flames early...
Juvenile arrested in Geneva arson case

Latest News

JULY JAMZ RETURNS
WTVY News 4 at Six - JULY JAMZ VOD - clipped version
PRESTWOOD BUILDING
WTVY News 4 at Six - ANDY VOD - clipped version
Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) presides over the House Ways and Means Committee in this March 9,...
Rep. Steve Clouse won’t seek House Speaker
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-30
Rain chances climb as we move through the week
Kelly Cobb
Coffee County BOE names the next superintendent of Coffee County Schools