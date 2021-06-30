Rep. Steve Clouse won’t seek House Speaker

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -Immediately after Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon announced on Monday that he will not seek another term in the legislature talk began about his replacement and one name that unsurprisingly popped up is that of Representative Steve Clouse, the Ozark Republican.

A 27-year member of the legislature, he chairs its powerful budget committee and is respected by those on both sides of the aisle.

He looked forward to one day sitting in that coveted Speaker’s chair, and in 2016, was among those in the running, though House members ultimately picked McCutcheon.

Clouse hoped to also be in the mix this time but when Rep Bill Poole (R-Tuscaloosa) announced Tuesday he will seek election as speaker Clouse backed off.

“I’m going to support Representative Poole,” he told News 4. Clouse called his fellow lawmaker a “good man”.

Poole will be opposed by Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) and possibly others in his bid to replace McCutcheon but, with support from key lawmakers like Clouse, he appears to be the early favorite.

As for Clouse, he plans to seek another term in the legislature, where he has served since 1994.

McCutcheon will preside over the 2022 session before his term ends in November.

This story updated to reflect Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter is a candidate for speaker).

