Rain chances climb as we move through the week

SYNOPSIS – Another mild start this morning, temperatures this afternoon will make it into the upper 80s again with a better shot at a afternoon shower or two. Rain chances stay with us as we finish out the work week. A cold front will approach the area Friday bringing in a better chance of rain for Friday and Saturday. Right now, the fourth of July doesn’t look that bad with just a 30% chance of a shower or two.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 89°. Winds E 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light SE

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 89°. Winds S at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 88° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 90° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

