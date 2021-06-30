One dead in 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County

GENEVA CoUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County resulted in at least one fatality.

It happened on Highway 167 South near County Road 16. That’s a few miles south of Hartford.

This is currently a construction zone, as the Alabama Department of Transportation is resurfacing the roadway.

One other person was airlifted from the scene. There is no word yet on their condition.

Troopers continue their investigation into the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.