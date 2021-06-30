Advertisement

One dead in 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GENEVA CoUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County resulted in at least one fatality.

It happened on Highway 167 South near County Road 16. That’s a few miles south of Hartford.

This is currently a construction zone, as the Alabama Department of Transportation is resurfacing the roadway.

One other person was airlifted from the scene. There is no word yet on their condition.

Troopers continue their investigation into the wreck.

