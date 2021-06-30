New research shows Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may last for years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Encouraging news in the fight against the COVID pandemic. New research shows signs the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines may offer even longer protection - possibly for years.

This is good news, but it’s still part of an ongoing study. More information is needed and there continues to be the threat of new variants which could undermine the vaccines or require booster shots.

A new study published by the journal Nature found Pfizer and Moderna vaccines would keep producing a high level of antibodies.

“Kind of showing these vaccines are inducing these long lived immune responses. Hopefully will last many years. It is still a very small data set,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health.

Dr. Willeford said more research is needed. The vaccines continue to produce antibodies four months after the second doses. Normally, vaccines hit their peak about two weeks afterwards. Willeford added there are still questions about the vaccine.

“The exceptions to that are people with weakened immune systems, for one reason or another. A booster shot may be more likely for them because their immune system may not be able to build as strong of a response,” Willeford said.

Questions about booster shots also remain and there continues to be concerns about variant viruses developing even though the vaccines are effective against the Delta variant.

“We just don’t know what the next variant is going to look like, what the next changes - unfortunately that is the process with COVID-19 is that it changes slowly over time. We want to make sure the next change doesn’t make our vaccines work as well,” Willeford said.

Willeford and other health leaders hoped this is a further incentive for people to get the vaccine shots. Willeford said information continues to come out about COVID because they are still learning from it. It’s not like measles or smallpox which have been around for decades. COVID has only been on the scene for a short time and they are still learning.

