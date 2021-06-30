Advertisement

A Mississippi plumbing company is offering a $300 reward for its stolen porta potty

By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A plumbing company in Marshall County is offering a reward for a stolen portable toilet.

According to a Facebook post by ABC Plumbing and Septic Service in Byhalia, the toilet was stolen near the Southeast corner of Marianna Road and Highway 309 South on June 23.

“Information leading to location where we can retrieve it will also be eligible for the $300,” the post reads. “After this we are installing tracking devices.”

