Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WTVY) --

The city of Level Plains will have their first ever fireworks show put on by the police department.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and be at the Level Plains Community Center on Z Street just off Dale County Road 1

Hibachi Joe will be giving out free food while supplies last.

Sno2Go and the mounted posse will also be there.

A local vendor donated the fireworks to Level Plains for the event.

“This was initially started by the police department, me and the other police officers wanted to show a brand that we care, and we just move forward on trying to give back to the community,” said Johnny Summers, Level Plains Police Chief.

The fireworks will start just before dark.

