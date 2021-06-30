Advertisement

July Jamz returns to Andalusia

July Jamz Concert Series
July Jamz Concert Series(WTVY)
By Justin Walker
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - A popular, family-friendly event is returning to Andalusia next month..

The city’s annual July Jamz concert series will be held every Thursday in July, beginning this week.

The event was canceled due to the COVID pandemic last year. The free event includes bands, food vendors, cornhole, and kids games.

Try to come out. There’s a variety of music. It’s country, it’s rock and roll. We’ve got a gospel singer that’s going to be coming. So there’s just something for everyone,” said Jennifer McClung, an Andalusia Area Chamber Board Member.

Gates open at the Springdale Estate in downtown at 5:30 p.m. with bands taking stage at 6 p.m. A fireworks show follows…

For more information, click here.

