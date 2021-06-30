Gov. DeSantis signs bill preventing excessive use of force by police officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 7051 - Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices, otherwise known as the “use of force” bill Tuesday night.

This comes after receiving the bill that includes new use-of-force training requirements for police officers on Monday.

According to the bill, chokeholds will be limited “to circumstances where the officer perceives an immediate threat of serious bodily injury or death to himself, herself, or another person.” It also requires training officers to issue medical assistance following use of force.

Gov. DeSantis also signed 93 other bills in law Tuesday night. HB 7051 goes into effect beginning July 1.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.