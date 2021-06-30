Gas prices may be higher but it isn’t because of the holiday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As more people hit the roads people are worrying that gas prices are going to be astronomical for the 4th of July weekend. is that worry is warranted?

There really isn’t any greater need to worry about prices for this weekend than at any other point during the summer months. The jump associated with Memorial Day wasn’t because of the weekend itself but instead due to opening economies and the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline. Higher prices are most likely here to stay for the rest of the summer, a normal trend with prices usually settling during the winter months.

Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy said, ”Well the July 4 holiday weekend is fairly short lived looking from an overview of markets, when demand is up for just a couple in a weekend it really doesn’t spur prices. Oil prices you know oil is a commodity prices move every day of the year holidays usually are not so significant, people drive to their destination but then they stay there.”

Alabama’s prices are sitting about 30 cents under the national average. With the exception of Florida many of the neighboring states also have relatively low gas prices.

It’s recommended that if you are traveling out of state that you shop around and see what the prices are along your route to ensure you’re getting the best bang for your buck.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.