Fireworks are in high demand and short supply

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A staple for 4th of July celebration is fireworks, this year they are in short supply.

Business is booming as many are looking to purchase fireworks for the holiday. Some even traveling from Florida to stock up before the 4th. Most of the fireworks in the U.S. come from China. Increased shipping costs and lack of inventory has created some prices to go up, but the majority has remained the same. It’s recommended you shop early if you want more of a firework selection to choose from.

Samuel Mounce, Holiday Fireworks Employee said, “We still get containers in it’s just some of the stuff is not coming in because the distributors is not making enough of them that’s everywhere that’s not just us but we’re lucky enough to have stuff that most people don’t.”

As for firework safety they recommend wetting the ground where you plan to light the fireworks they also recommend not bending over the firework and to have a water source nearby in case something goes wrong.

