Firework injuries and deaths in U.S increase by 50 percent since 2019

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission there was a spike in firework injuries and deaths in 2020, a 50 percent increase compared to 2019.

The report shows there was an estimate of 15,600 injuries treated in hospital emergency departments where fireworks were involved. 66 percent of the firework injuries reported happened around the fourth of July holiday, most commonly with firecrackers and sparklers. There we 18 deaths from fireworks in 2020.

The Dothan Fire Department claims to always see an increase in calls during this time of year. Deputy Chief Chris Etheredge advises for people to leave the firework shows to the pros.

“We see an increase in injuries either that are reported through 911 or that just show up at the emergency departments,” Chief Etheredge said.

Nationwide, 30 percent of injuries are reported on the hands and fingers. Chief Etheredge warns people that even when the firework looks safe, to still be cautious.

“The tip of that sparkler burns in excess of 1100 degrees and so when that pretty sparkler is going off and that child grabs it, it’s a significant burn to their hand,” Chief Etheredge said.

The second highest reported are injuries to the face and head, coming in at 22 percent.

“When it doesn’t go off the first thing a lot of folks want to do is to look down in there and see what the problem is and then it can deploy with a delay type fuse or something of that nature and you see significant injuries to the face,” Chief Etheredge said.

Chief Etheredge said safety should be put at the forefront for everyone involved when shooting fireworks.

“Number one is, don’t mix alcohol and fireworks,” Chief Etheredge said. “Number two have a water source available whether that may be a bucket of water or a water hose and be prepared to extinguish any fires or submerge the firework in the water if you have a dud, we don’t consider a dud until it’s completely out and wet and unable to fire in the future.”

Other mistakes the fire department sees often is people not properly disposing the leftover burning materials, which can lead to major damage.

“We do see an increase in grass fires, outdoor fires as we call them, from where the fireworks land and where that fire could spread to,” Chief Etheredge said.

In addition to land fires, the department sees an increase in house fires caused by grilling. He said people often make the mistake of throwing hot coals in the backyard or even a plastic trash cans which smolders and burns with a possibility of spreading to the home. He advises for people to create a safe zone.

“A three-to-six-foot area that is a no kids zone, no pet zone, to try to keep from knocking that over, number two, make sure your grill is eight to ten feet away from your home or your awning,” Chief Etheredge said.

Shooting fireworks is prohibited in the city limits of Dothan if someone commits this violation they could be charged.

