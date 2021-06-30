Advertisement

Elba holding 6th annual Let Freedom Ring event

By Nick Brooks
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) --

The 6th annual Let Freedom Ring celebration is back in Elba this weekend.

The event starts at 6:30 on the square this Saturday, July 3rd.

It kicks off with a parade and will be followed by live music from the Cadie Calhoun band.

The masonic lodge will also be handing out free watermelon while supplies last.

“It’s a great family fun event on our square in downtown Elba,” said Sandy Williams, executive director of Elba Chamber of Commerce. “We call it just a good time get together a family party, we invited our neighbors to come, and we’d like everybody to be laid back and bring a lawn chair.”

The fireworks will start around 8:30 p.m.

