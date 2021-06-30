Daily Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue. Friday looks to be the wettest day/evening as a cold front approaches the Wiregrass. The placement of this boundary over the weekend will be key, with showers and thunderstorms along the front, while areas north see more sunshine and drier air. There’s a chance the boundary may stall in the Florida Panhandle for Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SE-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: Some AM sun, then showers & thunderstorms developing. Low: 73° High: 87° 80%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 73° High: 89° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

