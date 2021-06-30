Advertisement

Daily Rain Chances Continue

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue. Friday looks to be the wettest day/evening as a cold front approaches the Wiregrass. The placement of this boundary over the weekend will be key, with showers and thunderstorms along the front, while areas north see more sunshine and drier air. There’s a chance the boundary may stall in the Florida Panhandle for Saturday and Sunday.

TONIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low near 71°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SE-S at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 73°.  Winds light S.

EXTENDED

FRI: Some AM sun, then showers & thunderstorms developing. Low: 73° High: 87° 80%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 72° High: 88° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 88° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 88° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 73° High: 89° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-30
Rain chances climb as we move through the week
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-30
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-30
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5 pm 4-23-21
Shower chances increasing through end of week
Likely to become the next named storm
Tropical system Invest 97-L chances going up to become Elsa