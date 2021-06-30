Advertisement

Crowded roadways predicted ahead of July 4th weekend

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of people are planning to hit the road for the 4th of July holiday, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is sending a message to everyone: celebrate safely and responsibly.

AAA predicts more than 47.7 million Americans will be traveling this weekend. More than 43.5 million of them will be driving to their destinations. That travel prediction is a 40% increase compared to last July 4th, to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This holiday is expected to be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019 by a small number.

And, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year. It is also the most expensive since 2014 and not stopping its climb. AAA expects the average to increase at $3.09 per gallon right now, as much as another nickel leading into the holiday weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will be in full effect for the holiday weekend. In Alabama, there is ZERO tolerance when it comes to driving or operating a boat under the influence.

Troopers will be present and visible on the state’s roads and waterways all weekend.

The holiday travel weekend officially starts Thursday and runs through Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
The juvenile is charged with one count of arson on a double-wide that went up in flames early...
Juvenile arrested in Geneva arson case

Latest News

Alabama State Senator Jimmy Holley announced on June 30, 2021 he would not seek reelection.
Senate icon Jimmy Holley won’t seek reelection
will holiday effect the price?
Gas prices may be higher but it isn’t because of the holiday
will holiday effect the price?
Gas prices for the holiday
fireworks for the 4th
Fireworks are in high demand and short supply
fireworks for the 4th
fireworks for the 4th