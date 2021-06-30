Crowded roadways predicted ahead of July 4th weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of people are planning to hit the road for the 4th of July holiday, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is sending a message to everyone: celebrate safely and responsibly.

AAA predicts more than 47.7 million Americans will be traveling this weekend. More than 43.5 million of them will be driving to their destinations. That travel prediction is a 40% increase compared to last July 4th, to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This holiday is expected to be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019 by a small number.

And, the national gas price average is at its highest of the year. It is also the most expensive since 2014 and not stopping its climb. AAA expects the average to increase at $3.09 per gallon right now, as much as another nickel leading into the holiday weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign will be in full effect for the holiday weekend. In Alabama, there is ZERO tolerance when it comes to driving or operating a boat under the influence.

Troopers will be present and visible on the state’s roads and waterways all weekend.

The holiday travel weekend officially starts Thursday and runs through Monday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.