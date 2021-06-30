Coffee County BOE names the next superintendent of Coffee County Schools

ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) --

After a two-month search for the next superintendent of Coffee County Schools, the Coffee County board of education has found their woman.

According to board president Brian McLeod, it was not an easy decision as the board was impressed with all the candidates they had, but Coffee County Schools own Kelly Cobb edged out the other three.

“She’s experienced with our system. She seemed to display a good depth of knowledge throughout the interview process,” said McLeod.

Although her history with the system wasn’t the sole factor for the decision, according to McLeod it will be beneficial with school starting in less than two months.

“Certainly, her being familiar with each school should make the transition easier,” McLeod added. “School starts in a month so there is going to be a quick turnaround so that’s going to be helpful for her already knowing her way around.”

With Cobb’s current role, she is well informed with the happening in the school district.

“She knows the school system very well,” Coffee County superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said. “A lot of discussions between myself and the district administrators happen weekly, a lot of times daily they know the ins and outs of what’s going on and what we’re planning to do and how we’re planning to do it.”

Those familiar with the position say cobb should expect big things as she moves into her new role.

“It will be a life altering job like I said it changed my life forever,” Killingsworth added.

Cobb will start her transition period as soon as possible and as for Mr. Killingsworth, he said he is only a phone call away if the school system needs him.

Killingsworth will continue to work with Cobb until his retirement date this August.

