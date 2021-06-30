Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man facing murder charges related to a wreck that took the life of his passenger drove drunk at excessive speeds, according to an arrest report.

Alabama state troopers claim that 37-year-old Robert Danell Parks lost control of his car and crashed it into a tree along a Dale County highway on June 16. Killed was 36-year-old Brian Edward Smith of Geneva.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, but not authorized to speak publicly, told News 4 that Parks had a Blood Alcohol Content of .38, nearly five times Alabama’s .08 legal limit and also drove that night at 86 miles-per-hour where the posted speed limit is 45.

“I can neither confirm nor deny that is true. At this point, it is an accident to me and I have seen no evidence to indicate otherwise,” is how David Harrison, Parks’ court appointed attorney, reacted to those claims.

Harrison said the most concerning thing to him is that Parks may have already been convicted in the court of public opinion. “Let’s see the evidence and let’s see real evidence, not hearsay evidence,” he said Tuesday.

Parks, charged last week, also faces a probation violation for possessing illegal drugs in Houston County and is held without bond.

He has previous arrests for robbery and DUI.

