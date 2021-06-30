Advertisement

Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death

Sources: Robert Parks was almost five times legal intoxication level and drove nearly twice the speed limit.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man facing murder charges related to a wreck that took the life of his passenger drove drunk at excessive speeds, according to an arrest report.

Alabama state troopers claim that 37-year-old Robert Danell Parks lost control of his car and crashed it into a tree along a Dale County highway on June 16. Killed was 36-year-old Brian Edward Smith of Geneva.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation, but not authorized to speak publicly, told News 4 that Parks had a Blood Alcohol Content of .38, nearly five times Alabama’s .08 legal limit and also drove that night at 86 miles-per-hour where the posted speed limit is 45.

“I can neither confirm nor deny that is true. At this point, it is an accident to me and I have seen no evidence to indicate otherwise,” is how David Harrison, Parks’ court appointed attorney, reacted to those claims.

Harrison said the most concerning thing to him is that Parks may have already been convicted in the court of public opinion. “Let’s see the evidence and let’s see real evidence, not hearsay evidence,” he said Tuesday.

Parks, charged last week, also faces a probation violation for possessing illegal drugs in Houston County and is held without bond.

He has previous arrests for robbery and DUI.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
The juvenile is charged with one count of arson on a double-wide that went up in flames early...
Juvenile arrested in Geneva arson case
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives
Crowe's Chicken
Crowe’s chosen as finalist for “Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders” competition

Latest News

Robert Parks booking photo from Houston County Jail.
WTVY: Robert Parks charged with murder
Historic Prestwood Building
Andalusia officials announce downtown redevelopment plans for historic Prestwood building
July Jamz Concert Series
July Jamz returns to Andalusia
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5 pm 62921
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 5 pm 62921