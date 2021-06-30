Andalusia officials announce downtown redevelopment plans for historic Prestwood building

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia officials made a big announcement Tuesday as part of their continued efforts of improving downtown.

“This is a bright red letter day,” said Andalusia mayor Early Johnson.

Johnson and other city and community leaders are making plans to give one historic downtown building a new lease on life.

The Prestwood building dates back to the late 1800’s. It has seen the Andalusia downtown square transform into an area of opportunity..

“We have worked a public-private partnership deal with three companies and they are going to take that building and completely rebuild it,” Johnson said.

Renovations include a corporate office space for CG Engineering.

Town and Country Boutique, which has been a part of the city for decades, will occupy the North side. Boutique owner Terri Proctor says this new space will help with an expansion of services.

“I love history, I love anything with a story behind it. And Town and Country is 70 years old this year and so it’s exciting that this is the year that we’re able to locate on the square. Town and Country was started here in 1951. It’s moved around a couple of other locations around town. So I’m thrilled to be bringing it back here in this historic building,” Proctor said.

Luie’s, a new pizza restaurant, will settle into the ground floor and offer outdoor dining as well as a sports bar.

Michael Cole, a co-owner of Big Mikes Steakhouse says Luie’s’ will be one-of-a-kind.

“Something to give back to the community. We think it’ll be a nice place for kids to have birthday parties and everybody likes a pizza place for their birthday. And all that kind of thing. So we’re really excited to be here,” Cole said.

City officials say they’ve been working around the clock to redevelop the area and that this is the next step in that process.

“We have other things going on we’re not ready to talk about right now. But they’re right around the corner,” Johnson said.

The renovations are expected to take about one year to complete.

