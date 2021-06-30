Alabama college athlete compensation law takes effect Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You’ve heard the phrase “show me the money” before. The image law for collegiate athletics takes effect Thursday.

State Sen. Bobby Singleton supported the state measure when it passed the Alabama Legislature. The new law allows athletes on the collegiate level to be paid for their image or likeness, such as proceeds from jersey sales.

“When you look at the these divisions, these Power Five divisions that are making billions and billions of dollars on the backs of these children, and a lot of times these athletes are first-time generational are coming into college,” said senator Singleton.

Some argue this will take away the purity of what amateur athletics are all about, potentially too much money too soon. The senator doesn’t necessarily see it that way.

“The educational process on the collegiate level, teaching them financial management, how to deal with this so when they go the next level, they’ll be more sound-minded when they do this. I think it’s a good thing to at least start introducing these kids to money early,” senator Singleton said.

State Rep. Kyle South authored the bill that was signed recently by Gov. Kay Ivey. It’s not clear for now just when collegiate athletes will begin to get paid. The U.S. Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of college athletes across the country.

With that U.S. Supreme Court victory for athletes, the NCAA will now have to change its bylaws. Meantime, Auburn University has already designed a program called ‘Spirit’ to educate student-athletes about potential opportunities. No official response yet from the University of Alabama.

