Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Fireworks will be lighting up the summer skies soon and no one wants to miss them. Here’s a list of all Wiregrass area 4th of July fireworks, parades and more!

Thursday Events

Fort Rucker Freedom Fest 2021 “Rumble Over Rucker” - 4:00 PM, Fort Rucker (link)

NOTE: To get on post you need to get a pass before Thursday. Also, WTVY be live at Freedom Fest with all our evening shows on Thursday, and Carmen Fuentes and Taylor Pollock will be emceeing the event.

Celebrate! (Patriotic Community Concert with the 151st Army Band Echelon Winds) - 7:00 PM, Covenant United Methodist Church, Dothan (link)

Friday Events

The Great American Weekend at Bama Slam - Friday-Sunday, Bama Slam, New Brockton (link)

Saturday Events

Newton’s Independence Day Parade and Festival - 9:00 AM, Heroes’ Memorial Park, Newton (link)

I Pledge for Ice Cream - 10:00 AM, Milky Moo’s Homemade Ice Cream, Enterprise (link)

11th Annual July 3rd Fireworks Celebration - 4:00 PM, MERE Complex, Marianna (link)

Fireworks @ The Fairgrounds 2021 - 5:00 PM, National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds, Dothan (link)

Gospel Singing in the Park - 5:30 PM, Ashford City Hall Park (link)

Slocomb 4th of July Celebration in the Park - 6:00 PM, Slocomb (link)

Let Freedom Ring - 6:00 PM, Elba (link)

Level Plains Independence Day Fireworks in the Park! - 6:00 PM, OJ Waters Memorial Park, Level Plains (link)

Sunday Events

Headland150: Ag Parade and Fireworks - 4:00 PM, Downtown Headland and Douglas Park (link)

