Two teenagers arrested for shooting in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fl. (WJHG/WECP) - Two Teenagers are facing charges after allegedly shooting into a vehicle.

Officers with the Marianna Police Department said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday night. However, during the stop, they said they were notified of shots fired nearby, which caused a vehicle to be hit.

Officers reportedly searched the vehicle and found an empty handgun under the driver’s seat.

After investigating, officers reportedly determined the gun in the vehicle matched the shell casings that were found at the scene of the shooting.

Jimmy Price, 16, and Darrin Dudley, 17, were charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public. They were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice where they await their first appearance.

