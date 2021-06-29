TallyToTokyo: Local athletes competing in 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a 364-day delay, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are set to get underway next month and the games will feature several athletes with ties to our area.

If you see an athlete with local ties competing in the 2020 Olympic Games that is missing from this list, send us an email at sports@wctv.tv or send us a tweet, @WCTVSports.

Baseball

Former Florida State left-handed pitcher Drew Parrish is a member of the United States Olympic team and earned a victory in the qualification tournament this past June in South Florida.

The baseball competition in the 2020 games is set to open on Wednesday, July 28 and run through Saturday, August 7 with the gold medal game. Exact matchup times are yet to be announced. We will update this story once they are unveiled.

Beach Volleyball

Nick Lucena, spouse of FSU beach volleyball head coach Brooke Niles, and his partner Phil Dalhausser are one of two men’s beach volleyball teams representing the United States in Tokyo.

The duo is the eighth-ranked pair in the world and finished tied for fifth in the 2016 Rio Games. Lucena was named USA Volleyball Men’s Beach Player of the Year in 2015.

Beach volleyball begins on Saturday, July 24 and will culminate in the men’s medal matches to be played on Saturday, August 7.

Diving

Former Florida State diver Katrina Young will participate in her second Olympics in the 10-meter diving event in Tokyo.

Young finished 13th in Rio, missing the finals round by one place.

Delaney Schnell will join Young on the 10-meter team in Tokyo.

The women’s 10-meter prelims begin Wednesday, August 4 and the semifinal and finals taking place on Thursday, August 5.

Soccer

A pair of Seminoles - one current, one former - will be participating in Tokyo on the pitch, representing their country’s on their respective national teams.

Former Seminole striker Casey Krueger will play in her first Olympics, representing the U.S. on the United States National Women’s Team.

Current FSU defender Gabby Carle will also make her Olympic debut, representing her native Canada.

The soccer tournament begins on Wednesday, July 21. The schedule for both the U.S. and Canada is below:

Wed., July 21 Japan vs. Canada (3:30 a.m. EST) Sweden vs. United States (4:30 a.m. EST)

Sat., July 24 Chile vs. Canada (3:30 a.m. EST) New Zealand vs. United States (4:30 a.m.)

Tues., July 27 Canada vs. Great Britain (4 a.m. EST) United States vs. Australia (4 a.m. EST)



The women’s knockout stage begins Friday, July 30 at 4 a.m. EST with the gold medal match set for Friday, August 6 at 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 5 in Tallahassee.

Softball

Team Canada’s softball team boasts a pair of members with ties to Florida State: Pitching coach Lonni Alameda, who currently helms the FSU softball program and former Seminole catcher Kaleigh Rafter, who will catch for the Canucks in Tokyo.

The softball tournament in Tokyo will run from Wednesday, July 21 to Tuesday, July 27.

Team Canada’s schedule is:

Wed., July 21 vs. Australia (July 20, 8 p.m. EST)

Thursday, July 22 vs. United States (July 21, 8 p.m.)

Saturday, July 24 vs. Australia (July 23, 9 p.m.)

Sunday, July 25 vs. Japan (July 24, 9 p.m.)

Monday, July 26 vs. Italy (July 25, 9 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 27 - Medal games

Swimming

Four athletes with FSU ties will be swimming in Tokyo:

Emir Muratovic will represent Bosnia & Herzegovina the 100m freestyle event after qualifying in late June. The heats will begin on Tuesday, July 27 with the semifinals set for Wednesday, July 28 and the final scheduled for Thursday, July 29.

Former Seminole Izaak Bastian will be representing the Bahamas in Tokyo, breaking three national records during the Bahamas National Championships, including in the 200m and 50m breast.

Ida Hulkko will swim for her native Finland in the 100m breaststroke.

Julio Horrego will swim and represent his native Honduras.

Tennis

American teenage tennis phenom Coco Gauff qualified for the U.S. Olympic Tennis Team after reaching the French Open quarterfinals. At 17 years of age, Gauff is the youngest Olympic tennis player since the 2000 Sydney Games.

Herself a native of Delray Beach, her mother, Candi, ran track and field at Florida State.

The tennis tournament begins on Saturday, July 24.

Track

Former Florida State sprinter Michael Cherry, who finished his collegiate career at LSU, will represent the United States in the 400 meter race after finishing in second place in the U.S. trials final.

The Tokyo Games will be Cherry’s first.

While with FSU, Cherry was a semifinalist in the 400m in the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2015. With the Tigers, Cherry won the NCAA title twice in the 4x400 relay.

The 4x400m relay begins Friday, August 6.

