‘Snakes, mosquitoes and ticks,’ oh my: How to be safe outdoors against summer wildlife

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The warmer it gets, the more you and your kids may want to get outside.

Major animals and insects to look out for in the summer are snakes, mosquitoes and ticks.

If you’re going hiking or visiting parks, leave snakes alone.

Wearing clothes that cover more skin can be a big factor in preventing mosquito bites and ticks.

Zookeeper Sherene Hall said a lot of South Georgia’s venomous snakes tend to be on the ground, in grassy areas. (WALB)

If you find a tick on you or someone else, remove it quickly.

“Put it in a Ziploc bag, bring it to the doctor and that way, they’ll be able to identify what species that is because it can carry different diseases, more than just Lyme. There are several different types of things they can give you,” said Hall.

The biggest indicator that you may have gotten Lyme disease is if the bite starts to look like a target. (WALB)

Hall said if you spend time outside in the woods, check yourself for ticks and shower.

If you do notice any bites, it’s important to monitor them and make sure they aren’t getting better.

