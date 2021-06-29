Shower chances increasing through end of week

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances remain through the evening as skies stay partly to mostly cloudy at times. Temperatures will cool into the lower to middle 70s with cloud cover keeping things a touch milder. Isolated showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon with temperatures running back to the upper 80s, cooling again to the lower 70s during the overnight.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, few showers early. Low near 73. Winds E 5 miles per hour.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 89. Winds ESE 5-10 miles per hour.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds Light/Var.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, few pop-up showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated storms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @Zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.