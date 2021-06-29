Advertisement

#RodneySmithHERO: TV personality using Twitter to donate to Raising Men Lawn Care Service

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A good citizen is on a mission to help Alabama’s favorite lawnmower, Rodney Smith Jr.

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He and his team mow lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single parents and Veterans.

TV Personality Marcus Lemonis heard about the business and claimed Rodney was his new hero. As a way to say thanks, and give some encouragement, Lemonis awarded $15,000 to Smith and his lawn care crew.

But, he needs your help to raise more!

Marcus tweeted out that he will donate an additional $10 for every post using #RodneySmithHERO until 7 p.m. on June 29.

We’re big fans of Rodney’s work here in north Alabama, we’re glad to see others are too!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in 4-vehicle wreck in Geneva County
Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
Wiregrass area 4th of July celebrations
Lauderdale County Sheriff talks about new lifetime permits to carry a concealed gun
Lifetime conceal carry permits available in 2022

Latest News

Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Level Plains to hold first firework display for the city
Fireworks at a firework vendor
Dothan Fire gives fire safety tips
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 550K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
News4 Now: What's Going On, July 1, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, July 1, 2021
WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Going On