#RodneySmithHERO: TV personality using Twitter to donate to Raising Men Lawn Care Service
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A good citizen is on a mission to help Alabama’s favorite lawnmower, Rodney Smith Jr.
Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He and his team mow lawns for free for the elderly, disabled, single parents and Veterans.
TV Personality Marcus Lemonis heard about the business and claimed Rodney was his new hero. As a way to say thanks, and give some encouragement, Lemonis awarded $15,000 to Smith and his lawn care crew.
But, he needs your help to raise more!
Marcus tweeted out that he will donate an additional $10 for every post using #RodneySmithHERO until 7 p.m. on June 29.
We’re big fans of Rodney’s work here in north Alabama, we’re glad to see others are too!
