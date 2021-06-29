Advertisement

One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Walton County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Defuniak Springs late Monday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 47-year-old Defuniak Springs man was heading east on Triple G Road approaching County Highway 1885 at about 10:47 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, entering the grassy shoulder. Officials say that caused the motorcycle to overturn, throwing the man’s passenger, a 57-year-old Defuniak Springs woman, from the vehicle.

Troopers say the woman sustained fatal injuries. They say charges are currently pending.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
The juvenile is charged with one count of arson on a double-wide that went up in flames early...
Juvenile arrested in Geneva arson case
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Crowe's Chicken
Crowe’s chosen as finalist for “Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders” competition

Latest News

Mayors of Alabama's 10 largest cities discuss gun violence with journalists following a two day...
Alabama big city mayors mull gun crime issues
Mayors of Alabama's ten most populous cities meet in Mobile on July 27-28, 2021.
WTVY: Big 10 mayors
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-29
Mostly dry this afternoon, rain chances return tomorrow
Prepare for busy traveling
How to prepare for busy travel season during July 4th weekend