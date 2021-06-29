One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Walton County

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Defuniak Springs late Monday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 47-year-old Defuniak Springs man was heading east on Triple G Road approaching County Highway 1885 at about 10:47 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, entering the grassy shoulder. Officials say that caused the motorcycle to overturn, throwing the man’s passenger, a 57-year-old Defuniak Springs woman, from the vehicle.

Troopers say the woman sustained fatal injuries. They say charges are currently pending.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

