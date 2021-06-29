Advertisement

Mysterious speed signs pop up on Charlottesville, Va., street

By Riley Wyant
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three new signs popped up on Preston Avenue over the weekend, telling drivers to slow down in a rather witty way.

However, Charlottesville quickly got rid of them early Monday, June 28. The city says it doesn’t know who posted the signs.

These signs were not just a warning, one of them poked fun at drivers with “Why speed? You’re just racing to a stoplight.”

The other two read “Yes, really. 25 is the limit and the law,” and “This speed benefits cars, not neighbors.”

Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler says the signs were illegal, so they had to be taken down by Public Works. But for some, the message behind them still rings true.

“Sitting out here on the patio, we’ve definitely witnessed several accidents on the intersection here,” Kevin McElroy said. “There’s definitely seems to be an issue.”

McElroy is the founder of Random Row Brewing, which sits right off of Preston Ave.

“We get a lot of bikers and a lot of runners coming through this area, so you know it’s kind of important that people realize that and people are driving safely,” McElroy said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
Christopher Porter booking photo
Auburn hoops star indicted on sex charge
The juvenile is charged with one count of arson on a double-wide that went up in flames early...
Juvenile arrested in Geneva arson case
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death
A multi-county manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in multi-county manhunt

Latest News

Kelly Cobb
Coffee County BOE names the next superintendent of Coffee County Schools
Westside Terrace is turning to hosting a career fair to gain interest in the multiple positions...
Southeast sees increase in unemployment claims
Wiregrass sports legend honored with athletic facility
Wiregrass sports legend honored with athletic facility
Coffee County BOE names new superintendent
Coffee County BOE names new superintendent
Robert Parks booking photo.
Arrest warrant: Drunk speeder caused man’s death