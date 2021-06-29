Advertisement

Mostly dry this afternoon, rain chances return tomorrow

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A calm morning on this Tuesday, temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s for highs with just a slight chance of a stray shower this afternoon and evening. Rain chances are on the increase starting tomorrow and even better chance by the weekend as a cold front approaches the area. Afternoon highs for the next week will stay in the 80s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 89°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light E-NE

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 89°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 87° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
The juvenile is charged with one count of arson on a double-wide that went up in flames early...
Juvenile arrested in Geneva arson case
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Crowe's Chicken
Crowe’s chosen as finalist for “Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders” competition

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-29
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-29
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast June 28, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Tranquil Start To The Week
futurecast
Hot, humid with better chances of rain end of week