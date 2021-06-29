Mostly dry this afternoon, rain chances return tomorrow

SYNOPSIS – A calm morning on this Tuesday, temperatures today will rise into the upper 80s for highs with just a slight chance of a stray shower this afternoon and evening. Rain chances are on the increase starting tomorrow and even better chance by the weekend as a cold front approaches the area. Afternoon highs for the next week will stay in the 80s.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, slight chance of a shower. High near 89°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds Light E-NE

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. High near 89°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 89° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 89° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 87° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 73° High: 87° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 87° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft.

