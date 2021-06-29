Montgomery restaurant reopens with new health score
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery restaurant that was closed due to a low health inspection score has reopened.
The Alabama Department of Public Health recently closed Carlito’s Mexican Grill on Minnie Brown Road after an inspection found multiple critical violations, resulting in a 49 on its health score.
ADPH said Carlito’s was closed after a June 22 inspection.
The health department later confirmed that Carlito’s reopened Tuesday with a score of 85.
Among the issues ADPH found that prompted the June 22 low score were:
- An employee was handling cooked food with their bare hands.
- There was no employee with a manager’s food safety certification at the establishment during the inspection.
- An employee was handling food without the proper hair restraints.
- Open employee drinks were improperly stored in the food preparation area.
- Cut lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo were between 47° to 54°F in the make-table cooler.
- Cooked beans were not properly dated in the walk-in cooler.
- Several pans of food in the walk-in cooler were not covered.
- A serving spoon handle was improperly stored in cooked rice.
- The ice machine contained mold.
- Dirty dishes were stored with clean.
- The establishment was reusing containers that could not be properly cleaned and sanitized.
- The reach-in cooler, walk-in cooler, and walk-in freezer gaskets needed to be cleaned.
- The exterior of the salsa buckets needed to be cleaned.
- Wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizer buckets between use.
- Clean utensils were not properly stored with the handles up.
- Several floor drains were backing up into the kitchen and employee restroom.
- The dumpster was leaking.
- The dumpster was open and the area needed to be cleaned.
- The bar handsink was blocked.
- Several handsinks did not have soap and paper towels.
- There were flies in the kitchen and the dumpster area.
- The ceiling and floor tiles needed to be cleaned and replaced throughout.
- The back door needed a self closure.
- The hood needed to be cleaned.
A spokesperson for the health department confirmed the food establishment has since corrected all the critical violations.
