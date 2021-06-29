Advertisement

Keeping your family safe during snake season

By Shilo Groover
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer is here, and that means snakes are out and your chances of seeing one, are high.

So what do you do if you encounter a snake? We asked the expert at the Birmingham Zoo.

“Just leave it alone, you’re more likely to get bit if you try to remove it, kill it or grab it. About half of all bites in U.S. happen because somebody is trying to bother the snake,” says Dan Self, the Manager of reptiles, amphibians and birds at the Birmingham Zoo.

Self says if you keep seeing snakes in your yard, call a wildlife removal service, but also make sure your yard is not the kind of habitat where snakes want to be.

“Eliminate places for them to hide, don’t have a lot of junk like wood piles or brush piles, eep grass mowed, keep junk away from your house, get rid of their food like rodents, rats mice squirrels, chipmunks, things like that,” says Self.

Self also reminds parents to teach children to respect the reptiles and keep their distance. When it comes to your pets, he recommends asking your veterinarian about vaccines available to dogs to protect from venomous snake bites.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

