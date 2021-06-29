How to prepare for busy travel season during July 4th weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 47 million people were expected to travel in 2021 for Independence Day celebrations, according to local analysts and that was expected to cause some delays on the runway and roadway.

Whether by plane, train, or automobile...the message was to pack your patience.

Clay Ingram with AAA advised travelers prepare to wait.

“Some of the airlines having some staffing issues and that’s caused some flight delays and cancellations,” Clay Ingram said.

In Atlanta, flights were up more than 900% over 2020 and almost back to 2019 levels.

Since May 2021, Birmingham’s airport had seen an increase of about 400% from the top of the year; that’s still down from the same time pre-pandemic.

“We are continuing to do recruitment just because we anticipate that travel will continue to recover, and more people will be traveling through the airport, but at this time, we aren’t seeing any delays,” Candace O’Neil with the Birmingham Airport Authority said.

Ingram suggested picking a reputable airline and using a travel agent to help you navigate any hiccups.

Arriving to the airport a minimum of 2 hours ahead of takeoff should also help.

Those flying weren’t the only ones expected to experience delays.

“More people are driving than usual,” Ingram said.

Wi the more cars on the road, that may mean more congestion and possibly longer waits and money at the pump.

“Pad your travel time. Leave a good bit earlier than you need to so that you can sit back and relax and go with the flow and not develop a case of road rage. Keep your focus on the road at all times, so you’ll be safer. By being a more conservative driver, you’ll actually save some money on gas as well,” Ingram suggested.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.