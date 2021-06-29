Advertisement

How to prepare for busy travel season during July 4th weekend

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than 47 million people were expected to travel in 2021 for Independence Day celebrations, according to local analysts and that was expected to cause some delays on the runway and roadway.

Whether by plane, train, or automobile...the message was to pack your patience.

Clay Ingram with AAA advised travelers prepare to wait.

“Some of the airlines having some staffing issues and that’s caused some flight delays and cancellations,” Clay Ingram said.

In Atlanta, flights were up more than 900% over 2020 and almost back to 2019 levels.

Since May 2021, Birmingham’s airport had seen an increase of about 400% from the top of the year; that’s still down from the same time pre-pandemic.

“We are continuing to do recruitment just because we anticipate that travel will continue to recover, and more people will be traveling through the airport, but at this time, we aren’t seeing any delays,” Candace O’Neil with the Birmingham Airport Authority said.

Ingram suggested picking a reputable airline and using a travel agent to help you navigate any hiccups.

Arriving to the airport a minimum of 2 hours ahead of takeoff should also help.

Those flying weren’t the only ones expected to experience delays.

“More people are driving than usual,” Ingram said.

Wi the more cars on the road, that may mean more congestion and possibly longer waits and money at the pump.

“Pad your travel time. Leave a good bit earlier than you need to so that you can sit back and relax and go with the flow and not develop a case of road rage. Keep your focus on the road at all times, so you’ll be safer. By being a more conservative driver, you’ll actually save some money on gas as well,” Ingram suggested.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trash dumped along Murray Road in Dothan. Photo from June 28, 2021.
Busted: Dothan trash dumpers caught on cam
The juvenile is charged with one count of arson on a double-wide that went up in flames early...
Juvenile arrested in Geneva arson case
Aniah's Law signed
Parents say Aniah’s Law will save lives
Scott Jackson received several scratches and bite marks to his back and left shoulder when he...
Man attacked by rabid bobcat that hid under his car
Crowe's Chicken
Crowe’s chosen as finalist for “Bama’s Best Chicken Tenders” competition

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
News4 Now: What’s Trending
Mayors of Alabama's 10 largest cities discuss gun violence with journalists following a two day...
Alabama big city mayors mull gun crime issues
Mayors of Alabama's ten most populous cities meet in Mobile on July 27-28, 2021.
WTVY: Big 10 mayors
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 6-29
Mostly dry this afternoon, rain chances return tomorrow
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Walton County