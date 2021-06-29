Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday kicks off July 1st

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re wanting to do something fun soon, this week is the time to stock up on supplies.

The Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday kicks off Thursday, July 1st, and will go through Wednesday, July 7th.

You can buy things like camping, fishing, or general outdoor supplies.

Some of these items would be flashlights, fishing rods, sunscreen, grills, sunglasses, and snorkels.

Tickets to different events are included too, like concerts, some movies, museums, or state parks.

Some sports equipment is also included.

For a full list of what you can get a deal on click here.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.