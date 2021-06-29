Florala man killed in Pike Co. accident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Monday crash on Hwy 231 in Pike County claimed the life of a Florala man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened Monday around 2:38 PM on Hwy 231 nine miles north of Troy.

According to state Troopers, Don Edward Penton, 31, of Florala was traveling south on U.S. 231 when his truck hit the rear of another vehicle. Penton lost control of the pickup, crossed the median and overturned. Penton, who was not using a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

