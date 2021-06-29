Enterprise PD looking to ID person of interest

Enterprise, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise police are seeking the identity of a person of interest in a theft investigation.

EPD asks anyone who can identify the man in the photo to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

