Enterprise PD looking to ID person of interest
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Enterprise, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise police are seeking the identity of a person of interest in a theft investigation.
EPD asks anyone who can identify the man in the photo to call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.